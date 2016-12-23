-
Business
Brewery Launches New BeerDecember 23, 2016
By S. U. Thoronka………………………….. The Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Ambassador Victor Bockarie...
-
Business
Mercury Gives Out Le100M BonusDecember 23, 2016
By Sylvester Samba…………………….. Sierra Leone’s leading Sports and Lottery Betting Company, Mercury International yesterday presented a...
-
Opinions
Jurors Delay Murder TrialDecember 23, 2016
By Jane B. Mansaray…………………… The absence of three out of the twelve panel of Jurors in...
-
Politics
President Koroma Inspires The NationDecember 17, 2016
In his State of the Nation address in Parliament yesterday, His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai...
-
Business
Mercury Sets New RecordDecember 17, 2016
The leading sports and lottery betting company in the country, Mercury International with it operations nationwide...
-
Opinions
Open Tax Initiative unveiledDecember 17, 2016
A group of journalists interested in business and the economy have assembled in the southern city...
-
Manjoroka
An Open Letter To President Yayah Jammeh Of The GambiaDecember 15, 2016
Dear President Jammeh,……………… Following the announcement by the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission that, you...
-
Politics
SLPP Sets For ConventionDecember 15, 2016
The opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) is gearing up for the National Delegates Conference to...
-
Opinions
Le 300m To Clean KenemaDecember 15, 2016
By Joseph Milton Lebbie…………………………….. The Kenema City Council, in partnership with the Welt Hunger Hilfe, has...
-
Opinions
Fake MP Arrested In ParliamentDecember 14, 2016
By Lansana Fofanah…………………….. Police Officers attached at the scanning section in Parliament yesterday intercepted one Mohamed...
-
Opinions
660 Km Fiber Cable To Be LaidApril 14, 2014
The ECOWAS Wide Area Network (ECOWAN) project was initiated by Information and Communication Technology Ministers in...
-
Politics
President Koroma Inspires The NationDecember 17, 2016
In his State of the Nation address in Parliament yesterday, His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai...
-
Manjoroka
An Open Letter To President Yayah Jammeh Of The GambiaDecember 15, 2016
Dear President Jammeh,……………… Following the announcement by the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission that, you...
-
Politics
SLPP Sets For ConventionDecember 15, 2016
The opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) is gearing up for the National Delegates Conference to...
-
Opinions
Open Tax Initiative unveiledDecember 17, 2016
A group of journalists interested in business and the economy have assembled in the southern city...
-
Business
Brewery Launches New BeerDecember 23, 2016
By S. U. Thoronka………………………….. The Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Ambassador Victor Bockarie...
-
Business
Mercury Gives Out Le100M BonusDecember 23, 2016
By Sylvester Samba…………………….. Sierra Leone’s leading Sports and Lottery Betting Company, Mercury International yesterday presented a...
-
Business
Mercury Sets New RecordDecember 17, 2016
The leading sports and lottery betting company in the country, Mercury International with it operations nationwide...
-
Opinions
Jurors Delay Murder TrialDecember 23, 2016
By Jane B. Mansaray…………………… The absence of three out of the twelve panel of Jurors in...
-
Politics
SLPP Shames Chief KapenDecember 6, 2016
Attempt by the National Chairman and Leader of the opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Chief...
-
Opinions
3 Remanded For Offensive WeaponsDecember 5, 2014
By Jane B. Mansaray…………… Magistrate Komba Kamanda of Court No.2 yesterday remanded three accused persons at...
-
Health
Save The Children Under FireDecember 5, 2014
By Abdul K Turay………… “I assure you I will hold their feet to the fire on...
-
Opinions
There Is Energy Momentum In Africa — Kandeh YumkellaDecember 5, 2014
By: Kingsley Ighobor………….. Under-Secretary-General Kandeh Yumkella is the special representative of the UN secretary-general and chief...